The Secondary Education Department has suspended Ashok Choudhury, headmaster of Gasbari High School, for negligence in conducting examinations.



The action comes following delays in the distribution of question papers on the first day of the HSLC Examination 2025 at the school’s examination centre.



The suspension order, issued by Secondary Education Director Mamata Hojai, has been implemented with immediate effect.



To ensure smooth conduct of the remaining exams, Muktaram Patowary, headmaster of Gopalthan Regional High School, has been appointed as the new examination centre supervisor.

Confirming the development, Kamrup Inspector of Schools, Tapan Kalita, stated that the department is committed to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and ensuring such lapses do not recur.