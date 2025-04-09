Sahabuddin Choudhury, Head Assistant at the Office of the Additional Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in Sribhumi, has been placed under suspension following allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by a female colleague.



The action was initiated after a formal complaint was filed, prompting an internal probe led by the District Commissioner. The DC's office, upon completing the investigation, submitted a report to the Director of the Health Department, recommending immediate suspension of the accused official in view of the gravity of the allegations.



Acting on the recommendation, the health department issued an official suspension order, placing Choudhury under temporary suspension pending a more detailed inquiry.



Authorities have stated that further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.