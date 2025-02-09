Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal formally inaugurated the newly constructed Garubandha Model Hospital in the Barchala constituency of Sonitpur district, dedicating it to the service of the people of Missamari-Garubandha.

Built under the National Health Mission at a cost of approximately ₹5.98 crore, the hospital is equipped with modern medical facilities, including eight OPDs, two aseptic delivery rooms with beds, a main operation theatre, a four-bed emergency ward, X-ray and ultrasound facilities, a 12-bed general ward for women, a 12-bed general ward for men, four paying cabins, and a two-bed isolation ward. Additionally, the hospital premises include residential quarters for doctors and nurses.

Speaking at a public meeting held within the hospital premises, Minister Ashok Singhal emphasized the significance of this inauguration for the people of Garubandha and the larger Missamari region. He credited Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's visionary leadership for the rapid transformation of Assam’s healthcare sector. The minister highlighted that the Garubandha Model Hospital stands as a testament to the state government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare services to all.

Minister Singhal recalled that in 2019, the then Health Minister and now Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone of this hospital. With its completion, the government has fulfilled its promise to the people of this region. Although now part of the Barchala constituency, before delimitation, this area was within the Dhekiajuli constituency, which Singhal represented. He stressed that a well-equipped hospital was an urgent necessity for meeting the healthcare needs of the local population. The 30-bed model hospital will not only strengthen healthcare infrastructure but also ensure better medical services for the people of Garubandha and surrounding areas. The minister further stated that efforts are underway to complete the recruitment process for doctors, nurses, and staff by March.

During his speech, Minister Singhal also highlighted the importance of on-campus residential facilities for doctors and nurses, ensuring their availability during emergencies. However, he asserted that infrastructure alone does not make a healthcare institution great—it requires dedication and sincerity from medical professionals. He urged the local community to support and encourage the hospital’s doctors, nurses, paramedics, and staff in fulfilling their duties with commitment and compassion.

Praising the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Singhal stated that Assam has witnessed remarkable progress not only in healthcare infrastructure but also in various other sectors. He remarked, “Under the dynamic leadership of our visionary Chief Minister, Assam is not just moving forward—it is accelerating on the path of development.” He further expressed confidence that the government’s relentless efforts will bring revolutionary improvements in medical education and healthcare accessibility in the coming days.

He also encouraged the public to prioritize preventive healthcare, emphasizing that staying healthy is more important than treating diseases. He urged citizens to incorporate yoga, walking, and physical exercise into their daily routines for overall well-being.

The inauguration event was attended by Barchala MLA Ganesh Limbu, Commissioner & Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department P. Ashok Babu, Executive Director of the National Health Mission Dr. Manoj Choudhury, Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Ankur Bharali, along with several dignitaries and local residents.