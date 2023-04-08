Assam State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta has stated that the state is fully prepared to handle a potential outbreak of Covid-19. Speaking on April 8th, Mahanta made these comments after virtually attending a review meeting with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The meeting was conducted via video conferencing with health ministers from across the country, as India continues to see a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The minister requested that all states stay alert and prepared for the management of the disease. In particular, he noted that states such as Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra have reported high numbers of Covid-19 cases. In light of previous experiences, he stated that discussions were held on how coronavirus spreads to different states and asked all states to maintain strict watch on the situation.

Mahanta praised the state's preparedness for another Covid-19 outbreak. He pointed out that in the past three months, only two Covid-positive cases were reported in Assam. The patients were kept under home isolation and were able to recover within 3-4 days. Precautionary measures are being taken to ensure that the state remains prepared for any future outbreaks.

The situation in India remains concerning, with 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections being reported on April 8th, and the number of active cases increasing to 31,194, according to Union health ministry data. With the Covid-19 cases continuing to rise across the country, the Union health minister asked state health ministers to ramp up testing, monitor cases of influenza-like illnesses to identify emerging hotspots, and ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure. He further asked them to review their preparedness over the next two days and conduct mock drills on April 10th and 11th.