Health Minister Keshav Mahanta inaugurated the Sontali Community Health Center in Boko under the Kamrup district. The health center, previously a Micro Health Center, has been upgraded with modern facilities and resources, transforming it into a robust healthcare facility for the local community. The inauguration event was attended by local dignitaries and officials.

With an investment of Rs 4.40 crore, the Sontali Community Health Center boasts state-of-the-art amenities, including a sophisticated surgery complex, delivery and neonatal care rooms, male and female wards, a well-equipped laboratory, vaccination and refrigeration rooms, X-ray and ECG facilities, and more. The newly constructed center also offers accommodation for medical staff and health workers, ensuring comprehensive healthcare services.

Minister Mahanta underscored the government's commitment to modernizing healthcare services across the state, highlighting the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma in driving these initiatives. He mentioned the provision of state-of-the-art medical services under schemes like the Ayusman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayusman Assam Chief Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana, aimed at ensuring affordable and quality healthcare for all.

Addressing the alleged suppression of democratic voices, Minister Mahanta stressed the government's focus on upholding democracy and providing equitable healthcare services to every corner of the state. He voiced his confidence that the Sontali Community Health Center will significantly benefit the residents of Sontali and surrounding areas.

Promising further enhancements, Minister Mahanta announced plans to upgrade the health center's capacity from the current 30 beds to a 50-bed hospital, providing advanced medical care to a larger population. He emphasized the importance of accessible and quality healthcare for all citizens.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent officials and local representatives, including Boko MLA Nandita Das and former MLA Jyoti Prasad Das. The event marked a milestone in providing comprehensive healthcare facilities to the people of Sontali and the surrounding regions.

In a subsequent visit to the Boko Block Primary Health Centre, Minister Keshav Mahanta interacted with doctors, health workers, and local residents, discussing the healthcare system's management and requirements.