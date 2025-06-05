Assam’s Cabinet Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal on June 5 showed his support to citizens affected by floods and took steps to improve health services at the grassroots level on Thursday.

Minister Singhal visited the home of Late Sushil Roy in No. 3 Sitalmari village, Dhekiajuli. Sushil Roy lost his life in the recent devastating floods that hit many parts of Assam. The minister offered his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to help them during this difficult time. He expressed a prayer that Ishwar grants peace to the departed soul. “Standing with citizens in times of tragedy is the basic tenet of Rajdharma,” said Singhal.

In another significant move on the same day, Minister Singhal distributed smartphones to the state’s Anganwadi workers at Trimurti Bhawan. These frontline workers play a vital role in the health and welfare of mothers and children at the village level.

The smartphone distribution is part of the government’s plan to strengthen health services by promoting digital tools. The devices will help Anganwadi workers in faster reporting and better monitoring of child and maternal health indicators. This digitisation effort aims to make the implementation of welfare schemes more efficient and effective, ensuring that help reaches those in need quickly.

Singhal said that empowering Anganwadi workers with modern technology is crucial in improving health outcomes in Assam’s rural areas. The frontline workers can now submit reports digitally, receive timely updates and manage their work more smoothly.