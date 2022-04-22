State Health & Family Welfare minister, Keshab Mahanta today arrived in Dhubri to take stock of the progress of the construction work of Dhubri Medical College.

The minister met with the top officials of the health department and visited the entire medical college to take stock of the progress of work.

While speaking with the media persons, The minister said that the construction work of Dhubri Medical College is almost in a stage of completion. All the work at Dhubri Medical College is almost ready for next year's course. The first batch of Dhubri Medical College will be started as soon as the National Medical Commission indicates green signal.

At present, principals, superintendents, professors of Dhubri Medical College have already been appointed and they are taking the lead in the work of the Medical College.

The Minister announced that the foundation stone laying ceremony of Cancer Hospital will be inaugurated at Dhubri Medical College campus, which will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference from Dibrugarh on 28th April of 2022.

Meanwhile, the health minister was accompanied by top officials of the health department including additional deputy commissioner of Dhubri district, Nitya Vinod Wari along with superintendent of police (SP) of Dhubri district Abhijit Gurav.