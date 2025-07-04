Assam health officer dies during storm in tragic accident, tributes pour in

A community health officer in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district died after being electrocuted during a storm on Wednesday evening. Dr Ruplin Rongpipi, who was posted at the Krokengdang Ayushman Arogya Mandir, was reportedly trying to disconnect an inverter when the incident occurred.

The health worker, a resident of Dongkamukam, was known for her commitment to healthcare delivery in remote areas of Karbi Anglong. Her efforts went beyond clinics and field visits—she had built a following through her YouTube channel, Ruplin’s Diary, where she documented her work, shared health awareness content, and offered glimpses into life in rural Assam.

Dr Rongpipi’s sudden death has triggered widespread grief across the region. Social media has been flooded with messages of shock and sorrow, with many highlighting her dedication to underserved communities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Ruplin Rongpipi, a devoted health worker and a compassionate soul. My prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.”