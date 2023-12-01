In the twenty-first century, the Char Chapori area in Dhubri district stands at a crossroads, grappling with the stark reality that access to healthcare remains an unmet expectation for its residents. Shocking accounts reveal that patients in Phulkakata Char, Pochar Char, Muthakhowa Char, Mohurir Char, and beyond are subjected to desperate measures, emphasizing the urgent need for improved healthcare infrastructure in these remote regions.

Speaking with India Today NE, a patient's guardian recounted a distressing ordeal that underline the dire state of medical assistance in these char areas. The failure to secure a passenger boat in time compelled the family to embark on a two-day journey back home, carrying the ailing patient on their shoulders. The financial strain further exacerbates their predicament, as leasing a boat proves beyond their means. Only after enduring three days of hardships did they manage to reach the ghat, board a passenger boat and finally admit their patient to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for much-needed treatment.

The plight of these residents intensifies during the Brahmaputra River's seasonal fluctuations, making transportation even more challenging. The drop in water levels exacerbates the suffering of the people in this remote land, shedding light on the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to address the poor conditions faced by the community.

Beyond healthcare, the Char area contends with glaring educational inadequacies, with a population exceeding thirty thousand being served by only one high school. This scarcity contributes to a disturbing rise in cases of child marriage, underscoring the broader socio-economic challenges faced by the residents.

While some argue that the current government's strict measures have curbed incidents like child marriage, concerns loom over the future prospects of young individuals who have completed their M.E. and L.P. school coursework.