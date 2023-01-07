The Guwahati Zoo has installed heaters in the animal enclosures to keep the inmates warm during the winter, with the comfort of the animals in mind.

The zoo staff was seen placing heaters near the cages of tigers, lions, and other animals.

"We have arranged for heaters and other preventive measures for the animals here so that they do not suffer from cold," said Rajnikanth Deka, a Guwahati Zoo employee.

"We installed heaters for tigers and lions, and we used stubble for bears," he explained.

"For birds, 200-watt bulbs have been arranged, and their cages are covered with plastic at night," he added.

He also stated that boxes for nocturnal birds had been set up.

Every year, zoo authorities make special arrangements in a bid to keep animals warm during the winters as temperature drops. Apart from heating systems in cages, plastic sheets and bulbs are put up to protect birds, animals and other inmates during extreme weather.

Meanwhile, the superintendent in charge of Surat Zoo, Dr Rajesh Patel said, "Every winter, bulbs and heaters are installed in the rooms of the zoo. The heater is turned on only at night. It is usually not needed in the morning. The arrangements are made according to the temperature each year. The people of Surat city have been experiencing cold weather for the past week.

Also read : The truth behind the transfer of animals from Assam State Zoo to Ambani's Zoo in Gujarat



