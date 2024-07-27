Assam will continue to to endure unrelenting heatwaves in the next 24 hours. Forecasts indicate that temperatures will fluctuate between 36°C and 38°C.

Southern Assam is expected to experience the peak of the heat wave, with maximum temperatures reaching 38°C.

Meanwhile, in West Assam, maximum temperatures are anticipated to range from 35°C to 37°C, with minimum temperatures hovering between 26°C and 28°C.

On the other hand, the relentless heatwave sweeping across Assam has claimed yet another life, as Jogen Kalita, 55, a daily wage laborer, succumbed to the severe conditions in Rangia on Saturday, July 27.

Sources revealed that Kalita, who resided in Rangia within Kamrup district, went out for his usual day of work despite the soaring temperatures. After enduring a strenuous day under the scorching sun, he returned home in the evening, feeling noticeably unwell.

Also read: Assam: Daily wager dies due to extreme heat in Rangia