Assam heatwave: Tinsukia schools to start early, classes to end by 1.45 pm

In view of the prevailing scorching heat and rising temperatures, the Tinsukia district administration has revised school timings across government, provincialised, government-aided and private schools with effect from August 12 until further orders.

Under the revised schedule, Lower Primary schools will function from 8 am to 12.30 pm, Upper Primary schools from 8 am to 1.30 pm, and High, Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary schools from 8 am to 1.45 pm.

Separate orders issued by the Regional Assam State School Education Board, Tinsukia District Circle, and the District Elementary Education Officer and District Mission Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid the sharp rise in mercury levels and concerns over heat-related health risks among students.

The orders, dated August 11, said the revised timings would remain in force until weather conditions return to normal or further directions are issued.

Schools have also been directed to implement a series of heat-safety measures. Morning assemblies may be held in shaded areas such as verandahs or under trees with adequate ventilation. Students have been advised to carry water bottles and drink water frequently to prevent dehydration.

The authorities have also allowed students to attend school without socks, shoes and neckties during the period. Schools have been instructed to provide immediate medical attention to students showing symptoms of heat-related illness.

School authorities have further been directed to ensure adequate ventilation, functioning ceiling fans, proper internal electrification and safe electrical switchboards in classrooms.

The administration has also stressed proper sanitation, including regular cleaning of toilets and urinals, and seating arrangements that allow adequate airflow.

School heads have been asked to inform students, parents and teaching and non-teaching staff about the revised timings and precautionary measures.

The orders carry the approval of the Tinsukia District Commissioner.