Residents of Dima Hasao district in Assam faced yet another disruption to their daily lives on March 18 as heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit the Umrangso area. The hailstorm partially damaged many houses and surrounding villages, but thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far.

This is not the first time that Dima Hasao has been hit by hailstorms. In December last year, a hailstorm had hit several parts of Dibrugarh district in Assam, damaging over 500 houses across villages.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati had already issued a warning about thunderstorms, lightning, and hail in isolated areas over Assam and other northeastern states for the next 24 hours. The hailstorm affected areas such as Moran, Tingkhang, Lahowal, Lekai, and Naharkatia.

According to reports, the hailstorm damaged 202 structures across 21 villages in Tingkhang and five houses in two villages of Lekai. The damage caused by the hailstorm prompted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to instruct officials to assess the damages caused and extend all possible help to those affected.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, "Due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhong revenue circles have been reportedly damaged. I have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it."

The people of Dima Hasao have faced many natural calamities in the past, and this recent hailstorm adds to the list. However, the government's quick response and help have provided some relief to those affected by the hailstorm.