Assam: Heavy rain halts normal life in Baghjan, waterlogging disrupts Tinsukia

Torrential rainfall lashed Baghjan and adjoining areas in Tinsukia district on Tuesday evening, April 28, disrupting normal life and triggering widespread waterlogging in several localities.

The heavy downpour, which began in the late afternoon and intensified by evening, inundated low-lying areas and disrupted the daily market at Tiniaali, while also causing traffic snarls on key roads.

Residents of Baghjan, Dighaltarang and nearby areas reported streets turning into water channels, making movement difficult for both pedestrians and vehicles.

At the Tiniaali market, vendors were forced to wind up operations early as water levels rose rapidly. The market, a key hub for vegetables, fish and household goods, saw traders incur losses as perishable items were damaged due to flooding.

Traffic movement came to a near standstill on stretches connecting Baghjan with Tinsukia town and other parts of Upper Assam. Commuters faced delays, with two-wheelers and autorickshaws particularly affected. Some vehicles reportedly stalled in waterlogged areas, while submerged roads forced others to take detours.

Flooding and erosion remain recurring concerns in the region. Similar incidents of waterlogging have been reported in parts of Tinsukia town in recent weeks, raising concerns over preparedness ahead of the monsoon season.

No casualties were reported.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast further rainfall across Upper Assam in the coming days. Residents have urged authorities to improve drainage systems and clear clogged drains to prevent repeated disruptions.