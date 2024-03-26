As the intensity of the weather worsens in Assam, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for at least 33 districts across the region. The warning comes amidst forecasts predicting heavy rain, lightning strikes, and severe storms within the next 24 hours.

Districts such as Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Bapeta, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (Metro), Darrang, Udalguri, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dima Hasaom Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj are on high alert.

The situation has already turned dire in some areas, with reports of electricity outages and structural damage due to lightning strikes. In Assam's Jorhat district, several houses have collapsed, adding to the urgency of the situation.

The IMD's yellow alert signifies that residents should prepare for adverse weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Authorities are urging people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel, especially during the peak of the anticipated weather event.

Emergency services have been placed on high alert to respond to any eventualities that may arise. Residents are advised to stay tuned to local news channels and official weather updates for the latest information and instructions from authorities.

The looming weather threat serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of Assam to extreme weather events and highlights the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of such challenges. As the situation unfolds, authorities are closely monitoring developments and taking proactive measures to mitigate any potential impacts on the affected communities.