The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Borjhar has issued warning for thunderstorm with lightning and extremely heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Baksa, Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

Also extremely heavy rain is likely occur at isolated places over West Karbi-Anglong and Dima-Hasao.

RMC has also alerted as per weather warning bulletin for 17th June for thunderstorm with lightning and very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Nalbari, Kamrup, Darrang, Udalguri, Morigaon, Nagaon & Karbi-Anglong.

Further more, Kamrup(M) may cause very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Cachar & Karimganj, and Sonitpur.

Also, Hojai, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo & Dibrugarh and Biswanath.

Majuli and Hailakandi districts in its District wise Weather Warning Bulletin for 17th June 2022.