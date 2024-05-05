Heavy rainfall once again pounded the picturesque town of Haflong in Assam, causing widespread waterlogging and adding to the woes of its residents. The downpour, which struck early this morning, has exacerbated the already challenging situation in the aftermath of recent flooding on May 2.

The deluge led to significant waterlogging in several parts of Haflong, disrupting normal life and prompting concerns among the local population. With memories of the recent devastation still fresh in their minds, residents are apprehensive about the potential for a repeat of the previous flooding's havoc.

Today, typically a bustling market day, saw a stark contrast as people chose to remain indoors, wary of the unpredictable weather and its potential impact. The District Disaster Management Authority had previously issued warnings about the continuation of adverse weather conditions, leading to restrictions on the movement of vehicles within the town.

Adding to the concerns, the Ministry of Earth Science, Government of India, issued a specific alert highlighting Haflong and Maibang as being in the lightning zone. Residents were urged to take precautionary measures and relocate to safer locations to avoid potential risks associated with lightning strikes.