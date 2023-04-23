Tinsukia district in Assam witnessed a night of devastation as heavy rains, thunderstorm, and hailstorm wreaked havoc on April 22, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The incident resulted in the loss of two lives, extensive damage to houses, uprooted trees, damaged power lines, and disrupted traffic and power supply.

The victims of this calamity have been identified as Vijay Manki of Raidang Tea Estate and Dev Kumar Thakur of Bardoobi T-Estate. In response, the Tinsukia district administration has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Many residents of the affected areas were left in distress as their homes were destroyed, and they had no option but to seek shelter outside. Speaking to the media, one affected person expressed helplessness, stating, "My house is completely damaged. We are helpless. Don't know where we will stay or take shelter. Nothing is left. The storm blew away all clothes, bedding, destroyed my house. Wondering where we will stay. Hope the government comes forward with some help."

In addition to residential properties, several business owners also suffered losses as the storm destroyed a nearby hotel and dhabas, leaving them in shock and despair.

However, amidst the devastation, alert locals and rescue teams sprang into action, providing assistance to the affected individuals. They offered immediate asylum, food, and other necessities, showcasing the resilience and solidarity of the community in the face of adversity.