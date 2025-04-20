A heavy spell of rain and storm swept through Guwahati on the evening of April 20, leading to widespread power outages across various parts of the city.



The sudden weather disruption has severely impacted both residential and commercial activities, with several localities experiencing electricity cuts for over four hours.

Residents across Guwahati have voiced their frustrations, citing significant inconvenience due to the prolonged power disruption.



Social media platforms were flooded with posts by netizens expressing frustration over the long hours of power cuts, with many urging authorities to expedite restoration efforts.



As the city grapples with the aftermath of the storm, residents remain hopeful that power will be fully restored soon