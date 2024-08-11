In response to a recent threat from the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Assam has ramped up security measures across the state. The militant group, issued a warning urging the people of Assam to abstain from participating in the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Also read: Assam: Security forces intensify anti-insurgency operations ahead of Independence Day

The threat, communicated through an email, called for a state-wide bandh beginning at midnight on August 15 and continuing until 6 PM that evening. While the bandh will affect most activities, the group has clarified that emergency services, media operations, and religious events will be exempt from the strike’s restrictions.

Authorities in Assam are on high alert, with extensive security protocols being implemented to ensure the safety and security of the public during the national holiday