A herd of 50 wild elephants wreaked havoc in Assam's Goalpara district as they damage several residences and uprooted numerous trees on January 9.

As per reports, the herd consisting of around 40 to 50 wild elephants came out from the forest at Agia Dwarka’s Kesuridubi in the Goalpara district.

As they entered, the residence, the jumbos reduced one house to dust and also destroyed the paddy harvests of the village.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first incident where wild tuskers have caused trouble and damaged houses. In December last year, in the Goalpara district, a herd of wild elephants attacked a village causing massive destruction.

The incident took place at Dhekiabari village in the district where the elephant had come out of the forest in search of food and destroyed paddy and rice fields.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Besides this, on December 25, a herd of wild elephants attacked a group picnicers at Amsoi Shiva Kunda in Nagaon.

The group of picnicers from Raha, Namgaon, had arrived at Amsoi Shiva Kunda, a famous picnic spot when a herd of wild elephants descended from the Shiva Kunda hills and attacked the group.

One of the members of the group, identified as Nipul Bordoloi of Namgaon was trampled to death, while others managed to escape unhurt.

A pall of gloom descended at Nipul Bordoloi's residence after his body reached his house.

A woman in Assam's Golaghat district was trampled to death in an attack by a wild elephant on December 19.

As per police, the incident took place in Adarsh Gaon near the Panbari area in Bokakhat of the district, and the deceased was identified as Reena Das.

Also read: Assam: Lakhimpur district administration to carry out eviction drive on January 10