Assam: Heritage walk celebrates Dhubri’s history on International Women’s Day

A curated heritage walk was organised in Assam's Dhubri on March 8, to mark International Women's Day, highlighting the town’s rich cultural heritage and encouraging community engagement with local history.

The event was organised by Abhijna e-Museum and led by Dhubri-based journalist Bijoy Kumar Sharma.

Around 20 participants, including students, heritage enthusiasts and local residents, joined the walk, which covered nearly three kilometres through the historic parts of the town.

The walk began from the Victoria Statue at Tetoltala and passed through several historically significant landmarks reflecting Dhubri’s layered past shaped by colonial administration, religious diversity and cultural exchange along the Brahmaputra River valley.

Participants were introduced to colonial-era buildings that once played a key role in the town’s administrative and commercial activities during the British period. One of the highlights of the walk was a visit to the revered Paanch Peer Dargah, a spiritual site associated with five Muslim saints and known for its traditions of communal harmony.

The group also visited the historic Dhubri Gurudwara Sahib, linked to the visit of Guru Tegh Bahadur, an important pilgrimage destination for the Sikh community.

Another stop on the route was the Brahma Mandir, associated with the reformist Brahmo Samaj movement that influenced social and cultural life in Assam during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Throughout the walk, Sharma shared historical anecdotes and lesser-known stories about the development of Dhubri as an important riverine trading centre connecting Assam with Bengal and other parts of eastern India.

Organisers said heritage walks provide an experiential learning platform where participants can understand the historical context of familiar places and appreciate the architectural and cultural narratives embedded in everyday spaces.

The choice of International Women’s Day for the event also held symbolic significance, with organisers noting that women’s participation in heritage documentation, research and community initiatives has been steadily growing.

Participants expressed enthusiasm about the experience, saying the guided tour helped them view familiar landmarks from a new perspective. The programme concluded with an interaction session where attendees discussed the importance of preserving Dhubri’s built heritage and promoting heritage awareness among younger generations.