In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, police team in Tinsukia carried out a late-night raid on August 30, leading to the seizure of suspected heroin and cash at Makum traffic point.



Acting on a tip-off, the authorities launched the operation, resulting in the confiscation of 94.25 grams of suspected heroin and Rs 60,000 in cash.

The raid culminated in the arrest of three individuals, identified as Narottam Tamuli from Talpathar under Bordumsa police station, Dambru Maran from Dirac Kopahtoli under Kakopothar police station, and Lakheshwar Deogharia from Tongna Hunjan, also under Bordumsa police station.

Also read: Helicopter falls into Mandakini river after detaching from MI-17 chopper