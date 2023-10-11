The Special Task Force of Assam Police during an operation on October 11, seized 31 numbers of plastic vials and 2 tobacco boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 58.5 grams from one drugs peddler from Guwahati.

Acting on special inputs, a Special Task Force (STF) team led an operation and held one drugs peddler cum veteran thief identified as Ananiash Basumatary alias Mithinga (34), from Jail Road, Surjyadoy Nagar under Basistha Police Station.

The STF team also seized 3 empty vials, 2 mobile ohones, and cash of Rs 3,990 from the apprehended drugs peddler.

Meanwhile, necessarly legal formalities are being initiated and an FIR being lodged at Basistha Police Station in Guwahati.