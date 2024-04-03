Heroin worth crores of rupees seized as authorities intercept a car near the Kaisthagram area in Cachar district, Karimganj.

Led by Superintendent of Police Parth Pratim Das, law enforcement officials discovered 601.83 grams of heroin concealed within a hidden chamber of the vehicle. The car, registered under the number AS/10/G/ 0379, was reportedly traveling from Mizoram when it was stopped.

The apprehension of the car and subsequent recovery of the heroin mark a crucial development in the ongoing efforts to curb illegal narcotics trade in the region.

The arrested individual, whose identity remains undisclosed at this time, has been taken into custody, signaling swift action against those involved in drug trafficking. The seizure of heroin, valued at crores, highlights the magnitude of the operation and its potential impact on curbing the flow of narcotics into the area,

The incident occurred within Patharkandi emphasizing the widespread reach of such illegal activities.