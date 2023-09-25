In their continued efforts against illegal drug trafficking, Assam Police on September 25 apprehended a drug trafficker with over 583 grams of heroin in Assam's Karbi Anglong district's Bokajan area.

As per sources, a team of Karagaon police station seized an amount of 583.08 grams of heroin concealed in 47 soap boxes early this morning.

The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Shamsul Haque of Guaspur in Karimganj district.

An investigation has been initiated on the recovery of the seized contraband items and the arrested smuggler is being interrogated thoroughly.

The police stated that the market value of the seized value is worth more than Rs 3 crore.

Earlier, Assam Police apprehended a suspected drug smuggler in Cachar district and seized contraband drugs worth more than Rs 2 crore from his possession.

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