Authorities in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district intercepted an ambulance carrying a substantial heroin shipment valued at over Rs 2 crore on Saturday evening. The seizure was made during a routine vehicle check near the State Bank of India’s office in the Khatkhati area.

Police reported that approximately 265 grams of heroin was discovered hidden in 23 soap boxes concealed in the ambulance’s bonnet. The vehicle, which originated from Manipur, was flagged down by a routine patrol team. The driver of the ambulance has been taken into custody.

The intercepted heroin, with an estimated street value exceeding Rs 2 crore, is believed to be part of a larger drug trafficking operation.

Earlier, on August 9, the Assam Police and Special Task Force (STF) executed coordinated raids in the Karimganj and Cachar districts, leading to the arrest of four individuals linked to a significant drug syndicate operating across the state. The operation resulted in the seizure of drugs worth over Rs 120 crore.

The arrested individuals, identified as Noimul Haque, Fuzail Ahmed, Atiqur Rahman alias Atik, and Jagajit Deb Barma alias Barman, were apprehended following a tip-off. The raids revealed a substantial quantity of narcotics, including 350,000 Yaba tablets and 1.3 kg of heroin.

In Karimganj district, drugs were found concealed within "secret chambers" of a 12-wheeler truck, with an estimated market value of Rs 115 crore. Simultaneously, another operation in Cachar district uncovered 18,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 5.5 crore at Kathal Road in Silchar.