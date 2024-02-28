In a significant operation in Silchar, Assam, law enforcement authorities successfully seized heroin with an estimated value of 1 crore 22 lakhs. The illicit substance was seized from suspects Azad Majumdar and Rahul Amin Majumdar, who are accused of being involved in smuggling and are residents of Arunachal in Cassar.

The operation unfolded when police intercepted a TATA HARRIER vehicle, uncovering approximately 175 grams of heroin concealed within 15 soap boxes.

Following the interception, Azad Majumdar and Rahul Amin Majumdar were promptly arrested, adding a significant breakthrough to authorities' endeavors to curb drug trafficking in the region. The arrested individuals are now in custody as the police conduct further investigations into the origin and destination of the seized contraband.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in combating the illicit drug trade. Authorities continue to employ vigilant measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the community by addressing the root causes of such criminal activities.