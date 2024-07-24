A large quantity of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was seized in Barsala, Morigaon East. The operation was conducted by the Morigaon crime branch following a tip-off received at night.

Two individuals, Amjat Ali (37) and Abdul Hasen (55), were arrested during the midnight anti-drug operation.

Amjat Ali hails from Langribadi village under Moirabari police station and is the son of the late Quddus Ali while Abdul Hasen is from Lahripam village under Laharighat police station.

The authorities seized suspected heroin which was concealed in 71 soap cases.

In a significant crackdown on the rampant drug peddling in the Margherita sub-division, two youths were arrested with a substantial quantity of drugs at a meat shop in Ledo on Tuesday, July 23, in the afternoon.

This arrest was made possible by the vigilance of the local business community.

Acting on a tip-off from undisclosed sources, traders at the Ledo Market intercepted the suspects, who were identified as Jahangir Alam from the Itakhola area and Bakul Chen from the Matikhad area of Ledo. The two were caught attempting to smuggle drugs, leading to their immediate capture.



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