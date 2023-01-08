Assam Police on January 8 arrested two drug peddlers and seized heroin worth Rs 16 crore from their possession in Karbi Anglong district.

The Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) set up a joint Naka in the Dilai Tiniali area and seized 3.5 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 16 crore from a vehicle transporting 286 packets of soap cases.

The accused persons have been identified as Golap Khandakar (29) and Sahanur Mir (21) from Barpeta.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, John Das, said that a four-wheeler bearing registration number AS-01 MC-4996 was intercepted and during thorough search of the vehicle 286 packets of soap cases containing 3.5 kg of heroin were recovered.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while apprising the same, lauded the efforts of the police and tweeted, “HUGE! This morning @karbianglongpol intercepted a four-wheeler at Dilai Tiniali and seized 286 packets of soap cases containing 3.5 kg Heroin, one of the largest so far. Also apprehended two accused. Great work @assampolice Keep it up.”

Investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, Government Railway Police on January 7 seized a massive consignment of opium from New Delhi-bound Rajdhani express train. According to reports, police seized around 12 kg of opium from the train.

Police said that the estimated market value of the seized opium would be around Rs 10 lakh.

"The drugs were being smuggled from Dimapur and no arrests has been made so far as it had no attendees.", Police said.

"Further investigation is on.", Police added.

Earlier in November, 2022, in a joint operation, the Assam Police and the Government Railway Police seized 29 kilograms of ganja from a train at Lumding railway station in Hojai district.

The Assam police, acting on a tip-off, launched an operation in collaboration with the Railway Police at Lumding railway station and recovered 28 packets of ganja weighing 29 kg from a train coming from Tripura’s capital Agartala.

Speaking about the seizure, Chandan Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Lumding police station said that police recovered the ganja from coach number S3 of Agartala-Deoghar express.

Also read : Assam : Massive consignment of opium seized in Guwahati



