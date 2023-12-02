Heroin worth Rs 2 crore was seized in Assam's Golaghat district on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle was intercepted in Chungajan and the heroin, weighing 1.16 kg, was seized, he said.

The drugs were packed in 90 soap boxes, he added.

A person, identified as Md Amin Ali, was also arrested from the vehicle.

Taking to his X handle, Assam CM wrote, "Based on secret inputs, a vehicle carrying 90 soap boxes of heroin weighing 1.116 kg has been seized at Chungajan area in Golaghat district by @GolaghatPolice."

Based on secret inputs, a vehicle carrying 90 soap boxes of heroin weighing 1.116 kg has been seized at Chungajan area in Golaghat district by @GolaghatPolice



1 person was apprehended in this connection.



Well done @assampolice#AssamAgainstDrugs pic.twitter.com/9kn9AM21QA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 2, 2023

Earlier on November 28, a team of Special Task Force, Assam conducted a search operation at Gauripur under Kamrup district on the morning of November 28 and recovered 1.8 kgs of heroin from a TATA DI vehicle bearing registration number AS 25 EC 4464.

Acting on specific inputs, the STF team led by Additional STF Kalyan Pathak under the supervision of DIG Partha Mahanta DIG, STF launched a search op and recovered the vehicle.

As per preliminary reports, the vehicle was intercepted at Saraighat. But after getting information from the police waiting at the checkpoint, the peddlers fled towards Changsari with the vehicle.



Also Read: Assam: Huge consignment of narcotics seized at Gauripur under Kamrup district, 2 peddlers arrested