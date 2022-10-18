Amid the ongoing drug seizure across the state, Assam Police on October 18 seized a huge quantity of heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the state's Karimganj district.

Acting on an intelligence input, the police seized a total of Two and a half kilograms of heroin was seized during a police operation which was brought from Mizoram to Assam.

The police seized the drugs from a Mahindra Thar vehicle bearing registration number ML 05 X 1215. The drugs were packed in 194 soap boxes.

In connection with this case, police also apprehended two persons identified as Jabrul Haque and Rizal Uddin Talukdar.

As per the police, the market value of the seized heroin will be around Rs 20 crore.

On October 17, the Assam Police seized 90 grams of drugs worth Rs 4 lakh and arrested one person in connection with the case in the state's Bongaigaon.

The Sadar police seized the drugs during a drive against drugs at Kharija Dalaigaon in the district.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammed Yusuf Ali who was apprehended with drugs. Later, on inputs provided by Ali, the police intensified the operation and conducted various raids in Bongaigaon.