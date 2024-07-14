Assam Police seized heroin worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore and apprehended two peddlers from Guwahati, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a credible tip-off, a Special Task Force (STF) team launched an operation in the city, leading to the successful interception of the illegal narcotics, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami confirmed.

According to Goswami, intelligence suggested that the heroin was being transported via the Awadh Assam Express from Dimapur to Lower Assam by two individuals based in Barpeta. Following this lead, the peddlers were traced to Katahbari in Guwahati, where they were residing in rented accommodation.

"During the operation, police recovered 22 soap boxes containing heroin, weighing a total of 308 grams," Goswami stated.

The arrested individuals, identified as residents of Barpeta, are currently undergoing legal procedures, with investigations ongoing to uncover further details about their network and operations.

Senior officials emphasized that the estimated value of the seized drugs, based on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards, stands at approximately Rs 2.46 crore.