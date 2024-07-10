Assam: Heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Golaghat, one held
The police seized heroin valued at Rs three crore and arrested a drug peddler in Assam's Golaghat district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
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The police seized heroin valued at Rs three crore and arrested a drug peddler in Assam's Golaghat district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
The police found 654 gms of heroin in his possession, he said.
''Based on a secret input, @GolaghatPolice today carried out an operation in Sarupathar and apprehended a drug dealer,'' the chief minister posted on X.
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''The drug was brought from a neighbouring state and valued at Rs 3 crore,'' Sarma said.
The chief minister also congratulated the Assam police for the seizure.
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