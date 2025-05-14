In a major crackdown on cross-border narcotics trafficking, Nilambazar police seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 3 crore and arrested two female suspects allegedly involved in a drug smuggling racket operating between Assam and Tripura.





Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police intercepted a suspicious consignment and detained Manju Debnath and her sister-in-law Pushpa Debnath, both residents of Tripura's capital, Agartala. Authorities suspect the duo's deep involvement in an organized network of narcotics distribution across the Northeast.





Investigations revealed that the contraband—heroin carefully concealed in 55 soap cases—was being transported in a bag via train with plans to deliver it in Tripura. However, swift action by Sribhumi police led to the interception before the drugs could reach their destination.





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