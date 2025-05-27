In a major success under its ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, Cachar Police, in collaboration with the Anti-Rhino Force Intelligence Unit (ARFIU) and Assam Rifles, seized a substantial quantity of heroin and a firearm in a coordinated operation.





According to official sources, the joint team recovered 648 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 3.5 crore in the illicit market, along with a pistol during the raid. One drug peddler has been taken into custody in connection with the seizure.





Authorities confirmed that the operation was part of a broader crackdown aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks operating in Assam’s border areas.







Law enforcement officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining pressure on the narcotics trade and ensuring that such illicit activities are swiftly neutralized.