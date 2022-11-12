One drug peddler fell into the police net again at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district on November 12 night.

Based on the tip-off, the police seized 685 grams of heroin from the peddler who was arrested in an anti-drug operation carried out near the Khatkhati Matipul railway crossing.

Police said the market value of the seized heroin will be more than Rs 6 crore which has been transported from Dimapur, Nagaland.

The supplier named Nawaz Khan hid the heroin in 55 soap boxes. The police team tactfully nabbed when the supplier was walking through the railway track to avoid police checking.

The house of the arrested drug peddler is said to be in the Bishnupur area of Manipur.

The anti-drug operation was led by SDPO John Das of Bokajan and a team of CRPF and assisted by the officer-in-charge of Bokajan and Khatkhati police stations.

Bokajan police are currently interrogating the detained peddler for more information.