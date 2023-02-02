Carrying forward with the War on Drug initiative, Assam Police on February 2 seized heroin worth Rs 6-7 crore in the Karbi Anglong district on February 2.



Acting swiftly after receiving reliable inputs, Police seized the consignment and apprehended three persons in two separate operations carried out by the police.



“1.304 kg of heroin worth Rs 6-7 crore was seized by the police during an operation and three persons apprehended in two separate operations in Karbi Anglong district today”, state John Das, SDPO Bokajan.

In the first operation, a team of police seized 304 grams of heroin in the Laharijan area and apprehended one person.



The apprehend person has been identified as Fayas Uddin (18) a native of Doboka area. Bokajan SDPO John Das, while speaking to the media stated that a checkpoint was set up in front of Laharijan police point upon receiving secret inputs. Laharaijan PP ASI Jiten Gogoi, SI (P) Sarat Kakati, C20 CRPF Camp Bokajan and PP staff were part of the operation taking charge of the search operation at the check point.



A vehicle bearing registration number AS-02CC-2548 was intercepted by the security personnel and during thorough search, found 25 soap cases containing 304 grams of heroin. The consignment was seized under the supervision of SDPO Bokajan and Officer-in-Charge, Bokajan.



In the second operation, an anti-drugs operation was carried out at the Diphu railway station.

During the operation, police recovered 1 kg of heroin and apprehended two persons identified as Chandra Sekhar Sen (45) and Dhiraj Solanki (30), both residents of Jhalawar in Rajasthan, officials said while speaking to the media.



Officials have stated that the seized drugs in both operations is estimated to be about Rs 6-7 crore.



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