Karbi Anglong Police intercepted a truck at the Lahorijan Naka n Wednesday, leading to the recovery of 1140.58 grams of heroin valued at an estimated Rs 8 crore. The operation, which showcases the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region, has resulted in the arrest of two individuals connected to the illicit transport of the narcotic substance.

The police acted on credible intelligence regarding the smuggling of drugs from a neighboring state, prompting them to set up a checkpoint at Lahorijan Naka. During the inspection, the officers discovered the heroin carefully concealed within the truck. The timely intervention by the police not only thwarted the distribution of the drugs but also highlighted the persistent challenges faced in curbing drug-related crimes in the area.

Earlier on November 5, in a related operation, police in Assam's Cachar district arrested one individual with drugs worth Rs 7 crore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported that the Cachar Police conducted a special operation at Lailapur, seizing a vehicle and apprehending the suspect. During this operation, officers recovered 30 soap boxes containing 375 grams of suspected heroin and 20,000 YABA tablets. Sarma said that these actions were part of ongoing efforts to crack down on drug trafficking in the state.

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