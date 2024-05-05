Assam Police, in a major crackdown on the narcotics trade, carried out two separate operations in the Cachar district, seizing a massive haul of 1.8kg heroin valued at a staggering Rs 9.5 crore.

The operations were conducted in Dholai and Lakhipur. The narcotics were being transported from neighbouring states, and two accused were taken into custody during this raid.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to laud the efforts of the state police force, stating, "Well done @assampolice."