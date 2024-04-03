The Gauhati High Court has issued a directive to the Assam government to furnish a response concerning a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) opposing the construction of the proposed 'Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor' in Assam. The petition raises concerns over the lack of prior approvals and clearances from the department of archaeology under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958.

Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam granted a two-week window to the state government to submit its response, with senior government advocate D Nath and assisting advocate general D Saikia accepting the notice on behalf of the state.

The petition, filed by devotee Gitika Bhattacharya and 12 others, demands transparency regarding the proposed corridor's construction, seeking assurance that it will not damage or obstruct the revered temple's ancient structures, including the 'Dasa Mahavidyas' and the sacred Nilachal Hill.

The plea stated the need for the government to obtain necessary approvals and clearances under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, to safeguard historically significant monuments dating back over 2,000 years.

The petitioners, who identify as devotees of 'Maa Kamakhya,' the 'Dasa Mahavidyas,' and Nilachal Hill, assert their right to religious worship and express concerns over potential harm to the sanctity of the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously inaugurated the Rs 498 crore Kamakhya corridor project, envisioning it as a tourism gateway to the Northeast. However, the PIL underscores the necessity of balancing development initiatives with the preservation of cultural and archaeological heritage.