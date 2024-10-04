The Gauhati High Court is set to hold a crucial video conference today at 10:30 AM regarding the contentious land purchase and sale situation involving Hindus and Muslims in Karimganj.

Karimganj's Deputy Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, has been directed to attend the virtual meeting, following a case filed by local lawyer Kabir Ahmad. The case, registered as WP(C)/5020/2024, addresses concerns surrounding land transactions between the two communities.

On September 27, the High Court had instructed the Assam government and the Karimganj administration to present their stance on the issue by October 3. However, the lack of response prompted the court to summon the Deputy Commissioner for clarification during today's session.

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