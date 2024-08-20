In a decisive move to address pressing infrastructure issues and improve public services in Silchar, Assam MLA Dipayan Chakraborty spearheaded a strategic meeting at the District Commissioner's office. The session was marked by the participation of key stakeholders, including representatives from the District Administration, Public Works Department (PWD), Silchar Municipal Board, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Purba Bharati Gas, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), and several contractors from relevant departments. Mandal Presidents Dulal Das and Hirak Choudhury were also in attendance.

The central focus of the discussion revolved around the urgent need to restore roads in Silchar that have been damaged due to ongoing and completed developmental projects. Acknowledging the critical state of the infrastructure, MLA Chakraborty underscored the necessity of robust inter-departmental coordination to ensure swift and effective resolution of these issues.

During his address, MLA Chakraborty highlighted the vital role of road infrastructure in the daily lives of Silchar's residents, emphasizing, "The well-being of our community hinges on the efficiency of the services we deliver. Our roads, the arteries of our town, require immediate attention. The disruptions caused by damaged roads affect every citizen, and it is imperative that we act collectively to expedite their restoration. Today's meeting is a crucial step in this direction, and I am confident that with the united efforts of all parties involved, we will witness significant improvements."

He also called for increased accountability and continuous monitoring of ongoing projects to prevent future disruptions. The department representatives, aligning with MLA Chakraborty's vision, pledged their commitment to collaborate effectively and address the challenges head-on, with a focus on enhancing the overall quality of public service delivery in Silchar.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous agreement to implement a coordinated strategy aimed at not only restoring the roads but also elevating the standard of public services, thereby ensuring a better quality of life for Silchar's residents. Notable attendees also included District Development Commissioner Norsing Bey, Additional District Commissioner Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, and other key officials, further underscoring the importance of this initiative.