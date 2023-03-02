In Assam, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2023 is going to start on March 3 and will be held under the guideline of the New Education Policy (NEP).

In regard to NEP, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has updated the requirements for four key disciplines.

Mathematics, General Science, English, and Social Science are the four subjects where adjustments have been made.

According to recent SEBA modifications, these four subjects will each have two answer sheets. Eight-page objective questions will make up the first answer sheet, while sixteen-page descriptive questions will make up the second response sheet.

Up to 4,23,000 candidates are expected to appear for the HSLC exam this year.

The practical exams were held on February 24 and 25, and the exam will be administered from March 3 to March 20 at 912 exam centres.

In addition, the exam results will be released within two months of the exam's conclusion.