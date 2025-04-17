A fatal road accident was reported in the Lakhibazar area of Sribhumi, Assam after a vehicle lost control and collided with an electric pole on April 16.



The incident involved a WagonR bearing registration number AS/10/D/6086, which reportedly veered off course before crashing into the roadside pole. The impact of the collision resulted in the instant death of the driver, whose identity remains unknown at this time.



Following the accident, traffic police reached the scene, conducted an initial inquiry, and recovered the deceased's body. The remains have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination, as investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.



Authorities have urged anyone with information about the driver to contact local police to assist in identification efforts.