The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the implementation of the Bodo Medium of instruction for the Arts Stream in the academic session 2023-24. This decision by the council allows students to pursue their higher secondary education in the Bodo language, alongside the existing mediums of instruction.

The subjects included for the Bodo Medium of instruction are History, Geography, Education, Logic & Philosophy, Economics, Political Science, Environmental Education, Mathematics, and Swadesh Adhyayan. The inclusion of these subjects in the Bodo language offers students the opportunity to study in their mother tongue, fostering a deeper understanding and connection with the curriculum.

Expressing his support for multilingual education, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Be it Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, or Santhali, we want youngsters to have the choice to study in the language they are most comfortable in. This will make education truly accessible, as envisaged in the National Education Policy. Each one of us should try and learn at least one indigenous language."

The move has been met with enthusiasm and appreciation from the Bodo community and leaders of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). BTR Chief Pramod Boro tweeted, "A red-letter day for the Bodo community & all of BTR! Introduction of Bodo as a medium of instruction for Higher Secondary Arts courses from 2023-24 now notified by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). Bodo HS Arts students can now study their subjects in their mother tongue. My gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu for their continued support for the preservation & promotion of Bodo language."

To facilitate the implementation of the Bodo Medium of instruction, institutions interested in offering this option are requested to inform the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. Additionally, these institutions must submit the list of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) specifically mentioning the subject of each PGT to AHSEC's office by 5th June 2023 via email at ahsec2@yahoo.com.