Assam Higher Secondary final exam 2026 results to be declared tomorrow at 10:30 AM

The results of the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 will be declared on Tuesday, April 28, at 10:30 AM.

An official press release regarding the results is scheduled to be issued earlier in the day at 7:30 AM.

The announcement has brought anticipation among thousands of students who appeared for the examination this year and are awaiting their scores.

The Higher Secondary Final Examination is a crucial academic milestone for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses and professional institutions.

Students will be able to access their results through the official platforms once released.

Detailed information regarding pass percentages, toppers, stream-wise performance and district-wise statistics is also expected to be shared after the declaration.

