the Higher Secondary Final Examination commenced today across 876 centers in the state of Assam. A total of 280,216 students are set to take the exam, marking a crucial milestone in their academic journey.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his best wishes to all the students embarking on this crucial phase of their academic journey. "My best wishes to all the students who are appearing in their HS exams from today. Remember, these exams are a stepping stone towards achieving your higher goals in life, and you should appear in them with utmost sincerity and with a relaxed state of mind. All the very best!"

As the Higher Secondary Final Examination kicks off, students are expected to navigate the testing period with determination and focus. The state's education system witnesses this annual event as a crucial evaluation of the students' academic prowess and readiness for the next phase of their educational journey.