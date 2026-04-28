Assam: Higher secondary final examination results declared, overall pass percentage at 81.54 per cent

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examinations on April 27, recording an overall pass percentage of 81.54 per cent across all streams.

Among the four streams, Science registered the highest pass percentage at 89.79 per cent, followed by Commerce at 81.13 per cent, Arts at 79.54 per cent, and Vocational at 74.20 per cent.

In the Arts stream, Baksa district emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 94.29 per cent, while Chirang district secured the second position with 92.99 per cent.

A detailed breakdown of results indicates that in the Arts stream, a total of 1,91,798 students passed the examination, including 54,755 students in the first division, 79,181 in the second division, and 57,862 in the third division.

In the Commerce stream, 15,796 students cleared the examination. Of these, 7,787 students secured first division, 5,694 obtained second division, and 2,315 were placed in the third division.

The Science stream recorded 54,474 successful candidates, with 34,079 students achieving first division, 17,777 in second division, and 2,618 in third division.

In the Vocational stream, 1,465 candidates appeared for the examination. Overall, a total of 3,22,723 candidates appeared across all streams.

The examination authorities also reported that 190 candidates were expelled for malpractice, while 8,075 candidates remained absent during the examination process.