Girls outshone boys in the Assam state board conducted class 12 examinations, even as the overall pass percentage in all streams dipped compared to last year.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), which conducted the exams in February-March, declared the results on Wednesday. This was the first Higher Secondary (HS) exam conducted by the ASSEB after the merger of the two separate boards last year.

The Arts stream, which had the highest number of examinees, recorded a pass percentage of 81.03%, a notable drop from last year's 88.36%. The Science stream saw a dip from 89.88% to 84.88%, while Commerce recorded 82.18%, down from 87.66% in 2024.

Despite the overall decline, girls continued to outperform boys across all streams. The pass percentage among girls was 82.95% in Arts, 85.54% in Science, and 82.40% in Commerce. In comparison, the pass percentages for boys stood at 78.4%, 84.39%, and 82.08%, respectively.



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Among districts, West Karbi Anglong and South Salmara achieved a perfect 100% pass rate in the Science and Commerce streams, respectively. Baksa district topped the Arts stream with 94.21% of candidates clearing the exam.

The vocational stream, meanwhile, saw a pass percentage of 68.55%.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to congratulate the successful candidates. “Congratulations to all the students who have successfully cleared the HS exams. Your sincerity and hard work have paid off, and I wish you the best for your future endeavours,” he wrote. He also encouraged those who did not pass to remain hopeful: “Remember you can always RESTART & achieve your goals.”